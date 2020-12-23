Home entertainment Kirk Cameron New Mask-Free Anti-Carrolling Home Order – Timeline

Kirk Cameron New Mask-Free Anti-Carrolling Home Order - Timeline

Once Developing pains Star Kirk Cameron Another Christmas caroling fight took place nearby with the singers unleashing. Local news reports indicate that the number of participants is about 100. The event took place in the parking lot of The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks. This is the third case Firefighting The cast took place this December.

In the meantime, Govt-19 Ventura hit the county – where the mall is located – hard. The county recently recorded its highest daily new Govt-19 infections, with a test positive rate of 12.6% on Tuesday, which is higher than nearby LA County.

As part of the Sing It Lauder USA movement, Cameron has promoted every event on social media, saying “Christmas carols are being sung in communities across the United States … in response to government tyrants on how to celebrate Christmas.”

Oaks issued a statement saying the event was “irresponsible, but constitutionally protected” and called on protesters not to gather in its parking lot.

Several online commentators for the posts pointed out that the protest may have been covered up this evening.

One person wrote on Twitter, “There is no constitutional right to protest against privacy. You can kick them if you choose. Threat to public health is a 100% valid reason to protect your staff and masked patrons. ”

The deadline to respond to those comments was reached by Makerich Properties, owner of The Oaks, but never asked again.

