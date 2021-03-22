Kodav hosts a virtual event in Uberaba to commemorate World Water Day | Mining triangle

The Operational Institute for Development, Health and Urban Activities (Kodav) is hosting “Water Week” in Uberaba, with a theme linked to sustainability and health. World Water Day, which falls on Monday (22), has been around since 2007. Due to the Govt-19 epidemic, this year’s event is virtual.

Jose Waltir de Sousa Bilho, President of Kota, explained that the idea of ​​the theme is to teach young people. “There is nothing better than education so that future generations can follow the good environmental practices that the planet needs so much,” the president explains.

For the celebration, Kodav created five images for social networks. They were distributed to teachers of the municipal education system to work with students in a virtual way.

In addition to videos, the company provides educational materials to schools. There will be a “Licosar”, “Derma da Clarinha and Codalino” magazines, a sticker bag with economic tips and a personal hygiene kit with toothbrush, float and toothpaste, as well as a bottle of gel alcohol.

