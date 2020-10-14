Kottonmouth Kings Rapper Saint Dog died at 44

Kottonmouth Kings rapper St dog Died… TMZ learned.

According to law enforcement sources… Saint, whose real name is Stephen Tronson, was found dead at a friend’s house in Victorville, California, on Wednesday morning. We’ve been told that SD’s friend called 911 when he discovered that he was struggling to breathe in one of the bedrooms at home.

Our sources say that as soon as the authorities arrived… Saint Dog was found dead on the scene. We have been told there are no obvious signs of cheating. While waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports, the cause of death is determined.

Saint is one of the founding members of the Southern California hip-hop group formed in Orange County. He was one of the three MCs in the trio. Dirac and Johnny Richter. As the band name suggests, men loved to rap against weeds with all their abilities.

He was with the group only in the early years. Appeared on four early projects, including “Stoners Reeking Havoc”, “Royal Highness”, “Stash Box” and “Hidden Stash”. After that, he went solo, but in the end he will come back with a collaboration with KMK.

He is most famous for his early hits such as “Suburban Life”, “Bump”, “Dog’s Life” and “Play On”.

Suburban Noize Records Executive Kevin Zinger “Everyone who knows Steve has seen how big his heart is. Some of my favorite memories are that Steve stopped the music in the middle of the Kottonmouth Kings show and brought a disabled fan in a wheelchair to get a better look at the show and a few songs. You can also call it. Steve was just that and impressed many people in a positive way.” READ 2020 People's Choice Awards: Full List of Nominees

“His legacy will continue in his music and our hearts will be passed on to his son Max, his whole family, friends and fans around the world.”

Age 44.