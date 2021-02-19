Kovit-19 Makes World Scenes Most Unpredictable – 02/18/2021 – Folha 100 Anos

This text is part of a series of articles for future series, including by authors, reporters and authors Sheet Imagine scenes of respective functional areas in 2031.

From a geopolitical point of view, what would the world be like if we were lucky ten years from now? The driving forces in relations between nations are deep and slowly developing.

At the same time, the Kovit-19 epidemic became so violently interfering with the dynamics of the planet that it became an inevitable part of any future.

The main axis of the great political revolt will not change Blake: China's rise above the world's dominant United States. Sars-CoV-2 or its mutation is guaranteed to be unpredictable for sober conditions, which can be divided into dark and sensible optimism. In the first case, the world is seeing a significant decline in the current order as the United States fails to fight the epidemic. It will continue to punish the country and much of the world until 2024, when the natural immunity of livestock arrives. The effective vaccine in some countries, ahead of Europe, creates islands of inequality and an increase in xenophobia associated with fear of the virus. The U.S. weakening calls into question the liberal will made in 2020, which triggers a Trumpist strain challenge. The dictatorships and populists who interrupted the march at the beginning of the decade, like European and foreign countries like Brazil, are starting again. China is strengthening its alliance with Russia, turning Vladimir Putin's regime into a major military arm of its economic power. With the United States wounded, Xi Jinping begins to take a chance, defeating the Americans with limited involvement in the South China Sea. Putin, challenged by Eastern Europeans, swallows Belarus and returns the pro-Moscow government to Kiev. The risk of war with NATO is daily. Thus, the post-war structures and the West are in disarray, inactive at the dawn of 2031.

Fearing US weakness, India decides to settle accounts with China’s ally Pakistan. The nuclear ban is broken and millions of people die.

In the Middle East, the US layoffs are leading Israel and its new allies, including Saudi Arabia, to an end with Iran.

The rise of alternative sources is easing the energy crisis in places like Europe. The Green Revolution has come true.

A more harmless vision begins with the hope of controlling the epidemic quickly across the planet or at least in the Middle East.

In this case, a balance between Americans and Chinese could be foreseen, and the renewed European Union appeared after being almost triggered by nationalism.

Here, there are no obvious conflicts between Beijing and Washington, but a geopolitical rivalry that forces countries to make clear choices, despite all the rhetoric of President Kamala Harris.

Despite the world’s emergency technological divide between China and the United States, the world economy will remain interconnected by postponing a catastrophic blockade.

India is a growing power system, and Russia, with Putin, is moving towards dangerous isolation. The Middle East maintains its usual tensions, eventually checking Iran.

In the end, the history of this decade is likely to pass somewhere between these circumstances. That’s if we weren’t affected by some other external bolts along the way.