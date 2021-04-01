KRAFTON introduces PLAYEROMNOMS BATTLEGROUNDS for a limited time – GameON

Every year PUBG celebrates April 1st with some special activities, this time it can not be any different: to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the game, KRAFTON, Inc., PLAYEROMNOMS BATTLEGROUNDS (POBG) announced the arrival of a game created for the classic arcades of the 1990s, Brings back the soul and challenge of Battlegrounds (PUBG), with a completely redesigned look for today.

For PC versions the game will be available today (1) and between April 12, and for consoles from April 8 to 12, within PUBG.

Fleuromnoms Badlegrounds (POBG)

Originally launched in 1991, POBG is a top-down shooter aimed at defeating an army of heavily armed chickens that seek to dominate everything in sight. With a pleasant visual style and a strong sense of humor, the game inspired the creation of PUBG and, in addition, received the first editions of the Erangal, Karakin and Sanhoek maps.

“There was a problem before the original POBG was released in arcades across the United States,” said Hermann Hawk, PUBG’s development head. “An undiscovered defect in the production of motherboards led to a series of fires and power outages across the country, but it happened in the 1990s. No one was injured, but we still had to recover and destroy all known POBG boxes. We figured out how to implement it and now you can play it on PUBG. One game is another game. ”

Check out the game:

However, the celebrations did not stop there: to celebrate this amazing launch, PUBG, in partnership with the KFC network, produced a series of activities through the distribution of gifts through a number of influences, namely: aXt, CarolSG, Cid (unsaved), Kouls, Malzow, Net, Nivi Stephen, Bawa, Guzang, Rebecca Trance, Samira Close, Chevy, Skip Enho, Technosh, The Darkness, Bighead, Bansa, Abac, Pudu Donald, Romanovkomer, Negronaman, Rilen, Dillera, Lola, Lula, and so on.

If you would like to bill vouchers for free meals from the KFC restaurant chain, follow the broadcasts when POBG is available.

Among them, the influencers will receive a POBG kit, which includes a shirt, sock, themed hat and, of course, a bucket of fried chicken, in addition to distributing vouchers to the public.

At the official PUBG Discord, three kits with T-shirts, socks and an action-themed hat will be announced on social media between tomorrow (2) and Sunday (4) and distributed on Monday (5). The rules for participation will be added to the official post.

Finally, not least, will launch a special edition of Cebra-Pa tomorrow on Facebook and Tweet, sponsored by the PUBG Group for Brazil and open to the community. Starting tomorrow, registered pairs will play in consecutive matches throughout the month, and at the end of the event, will be provided with two POBG kits to collect the highest number of points.