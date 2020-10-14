Kristen Bell vows to stand next to Dax Shepard after her addiction recurs.

Her husband Dax Shepard admitted last month that he had relapsed and, after 16 years of sobriety, started using the pain reliever oxycodone.

And in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which will air Wednesday, Kristen Bell said that when fighting her own demon, she decided to stand next to the actor and podcast host.

‘He’s actually doing really well. … Everyone is against their own demons. ’40-year-old actress through a weekly chat show promotional video EllenTube.

Shepard, 45, announced in an Armchair podcast on September 25 that he began using Oxy after being injured in a motorcycle accident in August.

Bell, who married Shepard in 2013, said he was’quivering’ and explained that he had to do’emotional things’ to see why he relapsed.

‘He’s addicted to evolution,’ said Frozen and The Good Place star to Ellen.

‘He’ did it because he didn’t want to endanger this family. Let’s do something new so that it will never happen again. ”

The 40-year-old actress worked together and added that she is'going back to treatment'.

In the September 25th episode of his podcast, the actor talked about the history of painkiller addiction and how he hid the resurgence of dependence on drugs.

He felt enormous guilt for hiding’this tremendous secret’ and described himself as’very scared… very, very lonely’.

The couple, who share their daughter Lincoln (7) and Delta (5), are now’going back to treatment,’ Bell said.

“I’m going to keep him around because he’s worth it.

