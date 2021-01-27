Kristen Stewart becomes Princess Diana for a new film; Check

It was the first film to be released on Tuesday (26) Spencer, Brings biography Kristen Stewart In character Princess Diana, Mother of Princes William and Harry.

The film tells the story of a weekend in Diana’s life, when she realized it was time to break up with Prince Charles, at a Christmas celebration with the royal family. “Spencer Diana is a collapse of the emotional imagination of who she was at a critical point in her life. Returning to her is a tragic endeavor, while Diana struggles to retain the title Spencer,” Stewart said.

In addition to the Twilight star, it has been announced that there will be supporting actors Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Sally Hawkins (Oscar nominated for The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission Impossible – Fall Effect). Filming has already begun in Germany, but it has not yet been revealed who will star in Prince Charles.

The script is signed Steven Knight, Creator of the beloved Peeky Blinders series. In an interview Variety, In order not to affect his work at Spencer, he says he did not see the crown. Other highlights of the technical team include photography director Claire Mathon (portrait of a young woman on fire) and costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Anna Karenina and adorable girls Oscar).

Finally, the movement is already in charge of Pablo Laron, who signed another biography, Jackie. Her husband, President of the United States John F. The film, which follows Jacqueline Kennedy shortly after Kennedy’s assassination, nominated Natalie Portman for an Oscar.

