Home entertainment Kristen Stewart becomes Princess Diana for a new film; Check

Kristen Stewart becomes Princess Diana for a new film; Check

Jan 27, 2021 0 Comments
Kristen Stewart se transforma na Princesa Diana para novo filme (Foto: WENN)
Kristen Stewart becomes Princess Diana for the new film (Photo: WENN)

It was the first film to be released on Tuesday (26) Spencer, Brings biography Kristen Stewart In character Princess Diana, Mother of Princes William and Harry.

++ When Princess Diana and John Travolta give a dance performance at the White House

The film tells the story of a weekend in Diana’s life, when she realized it was time to break up with Prince Charles, at a Christmas celebration with the royal family. “Spencer Diana is a collapse of the emotional imagination of who she was at a critical point in her life. Returning to her is a tragic endeavor, while Diana struggles to retain the title Spencer,” Stewart said.

This film is about a weekend in Diana's life, celebrating Christmas with the royal family (Photo: Breeding)
This film is about a weekend in Diana’s life, celebrating Christmas with the royal family (Photo: Breeding)

In addition to the Twilight star, it has been announced that there will be supporting actors Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Sally Hawkins (Oscar nominated for The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission Impossible – Fall Effect). Filming has already begun in Germany, but it has not yet been revealed who will star in Prince Charles.

The script is signed Steven Knight, Creator of the beloved Peeky Blinders series. In an interview Variety, In order not to affect his work at Spencer, he says he did not see the crown. Other highlights of the technical team include photography director Claire Mathon (portrait of a young woman on fire) and costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Anna Karenina and adorable girls Oscar).

Finally, the movement is already in charge of Pablo Laron, who signed another biography, Jackie. Her husband, President of the United States John F. The film, which follows Jacqueline Kennedy shortly after Kennedy’s assassination, nominated Natalie Portman for an Oscar.

READ  Prince Charles made a'aggressive' remark about Diana Rain after his death.

Like our pageNo Facebooke No InstagramFor more news from JETSS.

You May Also Like

Xiao Museum reinforces virtual presence with speeches, movies and drawing courses

Xiao Museum reinforces virtual presence with speeches, movies and drawing courses

See when Amanhe arrives on Netflix at the 2nd season of O Expresso

See when Amanhe arrives on Netflix at the 2nd season of O Expresso

Main photo 4

Check out the 10 premieres scheduled for February on Netflix

Movies with stories of black people 2021 AFI Award - Highlights in Money Times

Movies with stories of black people 2021 AFI Award – Highlights in Money Times

Imagem de: Microsoft tenta te convencer a usar o

List of 10 Most Stolen Movies of the Week (01/25/2021)

First Ladies

First Girls | Michael Pfeiffer joins Viola Davis in the new series

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *