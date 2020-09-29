Home World Kuwaiti monarch Sheikh Sabah al-Saba dies at 91

Kuwaiti monarch Sheikh Sabah al-Saba dies at 91

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
Kuwaiti monarch Sheikh Sabah al-Saba dies at 91

Sabah has been fighting health problems in recent years and is widely respected for working to mediate disputes in the region. When Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt embarrassed Qatar for political rifts, Sabah attempted to broker a resolution but failed.

He also led a conference of donors in Syria, which promised hundreds of millions of dollars.

“With sincere grief, Kuwait and its people, the people of the Arab and Muslim worlds, and the people of the world express their condolences for the death of Emir Saba al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Saba. Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al- on state TV. Said the Secretary of the Royal Court Sabah.

Sabah was born in 1929 at the time the modern Kuwait state was formed and is a member of the national royal family. He served as foreign minister for 40 years, and later became prime minister before becoming sovereign of the state.

On August 6, Emir traveled to the United States for treatment after a successful operation in his office. Officials did not disclose his condition.

Several nations and leaders paid tribute to the news of Sabah’s death.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in Kuwait said, “We only want to mention the achievements of the late Majesty Emir’s dedication to bringing peace and stability to the region.

Jordan declared 40 days of mourning. “Today we have lost a great brother who loves Jordan and a wise leader,” tweeted King Abdullah, the Jordanian monarch. “(He) did not hesitate in his compassionate efforts to make every effort to unite the Arab class.”

READ  Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Starts in Russia, But Half of Country's Medics Won't Choose It

A spokesman for Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi issued a statement praising the Kuwaiti head of state and calling him “Great Leader.” Lebanese President Michelle Aun also praised Emir as “Lebanon’s great brother and model of chivalry, temperance and wisdom.”

You May Also Like

More troops killed by conflict fury in Nagorno-Karabakh | Asia

More troops killed by conflict fury in Nagorno-Karabakh | Asia

Romanian Mayor Aeon Ali Mann reelected after coronavirus death

Romanian Mayor Aeon Ali Mann reelected after coronavirus death

Spanish court bans Catalan leader Quim Torra

Spanish court bans Catalan leader Quim Torra

At least 16 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a coal mine accident in China

At least 16 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a coal mine accident in China

NDTV News

Vice Chairman Harivansh Singh sets the record straight for Rajya Sabha’s breach of the rules.

Yemeni Government, Houthis Agree To Exchange More Than 1,000 Prisoners | Yemen

Yemeni Government, Houthis Agree To Exchange More Than 1,000 Prisoners | Yemen

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *