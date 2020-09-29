Kuwaiti monarch Sheikh Sabah al-Saba dies at 91

Sabah has been fighting health problems in recent years and is widely respected for working to mediate disputes in the region. When Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt embarrassed Qatar for political rifts, Sabah attempted to broker a resolution but failed.

He also led a conference of donors in Syria, which promised hundreds of millions of dollars.

“With sincere grief, Kuwait and its people, the people of the Arab and Muslim worlds, and the people of the world express their condolences for the death of Emir Saba al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Saba. Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al- on state TV. Said the Secretary of the Royal Court Sabah.

Sabah was born in 1929 at the time the modern Kuwait state was formed and is a member of the national royal family. He served as foreign minister for 40 years, and later became prime minister before becoming sovereign of the state.