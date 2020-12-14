Kyrie Irving touches media position, Kevin Durant, new Nets coach Steve Nash

NEW YORK – After weeks of using Instagram stories and written reports as his primary means of communication, Kyrie Irving Brooklyn spoke to reporters Monday morning after training in the Nets, reflecting on playing for the first time since February, and was on the court Kevin Torrent Why he chose to violate the league’s media rules.

When asked about not speaking to reporters here before, Irving said, “The focus is on what’s going on here.” “I wanted to make sure it was clear, no distractions, nothing about removing anything, nothing about going back and forth.”

Irving did not speak to reporters throughout the training camp, but instead issued a statement, despite the league’s demand that healthy players be made available to the press before and after practices and games. As a result, Irving and Nets were fined $ 25,000 last week. Irving responded to the fine on Instagram by saying, “I pray for somewhat marginalized communities to use ‘good money’, especially to see where our world is right now … I’m not talking to Pons. My attention is worth more.”



Irving said Monday that the comment was not directed at any particular person or group of journalists.

“This is how I felt about the misconduct of some artists when it comes to a particular site when making decisions in our lives to gain full control and ownership … we want to perform in a safe and secure place,” he said.

Although Irving did not attend any press conference through training camp, his teammates and coaches repeatedly said he was completely healthy. Irving underwent seasonal shoulder surgery in February and did not join the Nets at the NBA relaunch in Orlando, Florida.

After the surgery, Irving said he “needs to rebuild himself.” On Sunday, he had no physical limitations and scored 18 points and four assists to win against Brooklyn early season winners.

This was the first Nets game in which Irving was able to play with a torrent.

“It’s a different show, it’s a different stage, it’s a new beginning as we build,” Irving said. “We’re moving forward with the pieces we have here, including 7-11, so get to know us.”

At training camp, Irving provided an opportunity to get to know the coaching staff, including his new teammates and new coach Steve Nash. During a podcast hosted by Torrent in October, Irving said he “didn’t really see” [the Nets] Like being a head coach. “

On Monday, he edited the statement.

“Steve was amazing,” Irving said. “He commands to be respectful. I think I should have withdrawn my comments regarding the head coach a few months ago. But like this, man, we have such great synergy. Everyone feels like we ‘train each other to be better, so I’m grateful.”