Labcorp Govt test: FDA approves first-counter, non-recommended method for home use

The Labcorp Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit allows people 18 and older to purchase the kit and collect nasal swab samples at home, The FDA said In a news release on Wednesday. The samples are then sent to the Labcorp facility for testing.

Positive or false results are delivered to the consumer over the phone or through a healthcare provider. Users will be notified by email or online portal if the results are negative.

“Although many home collection tools can be recommended with a simple online questionnaire, the newly approved Direct-Consumer Collection Kit eliminates that step from that process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the processing lab,” Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Equipment and Radiation Health, said in a statement.

This kit will help individuals understand their Covit-19 status and make decisions about when self-isolation or isolation may be needed, according to the FDA. It may also help with health decisions after discussions with providers.

“With this recognition, we can help more people be tested, reduce the spread of the virus, and improve the health of our communities,” said Dr. Brian Cowney, chief medical officer and head of Labcorp Diagnosis. Said in a state D. The new kit is now available Pixel of the Labcorp website It will be available in stores soon, the company said in a news release. After purchasing the test, users should register on the Kit website and follow the instructions on it. “The test results are safely delivered to consumers via Pixel through the Lapcorp portal,” Lapcorp said. “A healthcare provider will advise consumers who test positive to help with health care and actions.” READ 8 Early Black Friday Sale 2020: Walmart, Best Buy and Home Depot The company stressed in its press release that the new Covid-19 at-home testing kit is no substitute for a doctor’s visit. First home Covid-19 drug test Last month the FDA released an EUA for the first self-test for Govt-19, which can be delivered quickly Home results , But the Lucira Covit-19 All-in-One Test Kit, a molecular single-use test, is only available by prescription. Rapid testing uses a molecular multiplication technology to detect the virus in those with known or suspected Covit-19, and the FDA says it will give results within 30 minutes. A molecule Covit-19 test looks for signs of the genetic material of the corona virus. There are currently two types of diagnostic tests: molecular tests, such as RT-PCR tests, which look for the genetic material of the virus; And antigen tests to detect specific proteins from the virus. During the EU test for Lucira, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said this was a significant development. “This new testing option is an important diagnostic breakthrough to address the epidemic and reduce the general burden of spreading the disease,” Han said. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azhar said the test was a significant improvement at this time. “Enabling Americans to recommend their own rapid COVID-19 self-testing at home is a recent addition to the ever-expanding arsenal of COVID-19 testing options,” Azhar said in a statement. But some health experts insisted with caution. “Data is still coming out,” said Tom Poliki, director of the World Health Organization and senior member of the Foreign Health Council’s Global Health, Economy and Development CNN. “Obviously, with the last few emergency application approvals, it pays to be wary of what the FDA has published here, but it’s definitely a promising sign.” READ Hack hit 130 accounts, firm 'embarrassed'