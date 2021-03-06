Lack of breath! Scientists have found a date to end the Earth’s oxygen

As experts Find a way to produce oxygen from lunar dust, Other scientists have been able to predict how long it will take to leave the oxygen available on Earth. According to the researchers University of Doho From Japan and NASA, the end of the gas we breathe could now occur in about 1 billion years. This assessment came after a series of simulations created by the teams.

Scientists would have used a computer to run this simulation, taking into account the Earth’s reaction to climatic conditions, biological and geological processes, in addition to the sun’s activity. As the astro-ray heats up, the release of energy also increases. The result is depletion of the ozone layer and the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This will destroy the life of the oxygen producing plants.

However, not all types of life are extinguished. Bacteria that can survive without oxygen will still be in these conditions. With this, researchers still hope that the planet will return to the early stages of evolution. If the study is correct, the Earth’s “layer life” would be much shorter than previously predicted five billion years, when the sun would expand and engulf our planet. What is your assessment of the survey conducted by a team at a Japanese university and NASA? Tell us your opinion in the comments section.