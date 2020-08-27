Home Top News Lacking father of Cincinnati Bengals’ Mackensie Alexander observed alive in Florida

Missing father of Cincinnati Bengals' Mackensie Alexander found alive in Florida

CINCINNATI — The father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been discovered alive in Florida, according to officials.

Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, was located Thursday morning following he walked up to a ranger station in Kissimmee Prairie Maintain State Park, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Business office.

Alexandre (the two males have distinct spellings for their past names) was described missing on Monday in Okeechobee, in accordance to law enforcement information. Alexandre was picking palmetto berries with a close friend he’d regarded for extra than 10 yrs when he disappeared in the woods all-around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report. Authorities have been not ready to ping Alexandre’s exact place due to the fact he did not have a cellphone at the time.

Alexander left Bengals camp to help in the lookup for his father. On Tuesday, Alexander and an additional male, Evins Clement, were arrested on a misdemeanor battery demand just after allegedly hitting the male who went berry finding with Alexander’s father.

Alexander, 26, was released on $2,000 bond on Wednesday, in accordance to Brian Pakett, who, along with Stacey Richman, signifies Alexander. He is expected to plead not guilty at a future arraignment date.

The Bengals signed Alexander to a one particular-yr deal worth $4 million this offseason. He was anticipated to be the team’s primary slot cornerback. The team issued minimal comment immediately after Alexander’s arrest, indicating only that it was informed of the problem.

