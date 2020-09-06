Lake Travis: Several boats sink in the Trump Parade in Texas.

Image copyright

Officials say several boats sank in a lake in Texas, USA during a parade to support President Donald Trump in the November election.

Authorities say it is possible that uneven water has occurred in Lake Travis, near the capital, Austin, because many ships moved closely together.

The image shows a boat maneuvering close to the Trump campaign flag.

The media had to rescue people from the water, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The event, called the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade, was organized on Facebook and marked more than 2,600 people as attending.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said the investigation had begun and there was no evidence of intentional behavior.

“We have responded to multiple boat calls in distress, some of which have sunk,” she said. “There were an exceptionally large number of boats on the lake today. When everyone started moving at the same time, there was a huge wave.”

The incident occurred around 12:00 (17:00 GMT) on a Saturday on the US Labor Day weekend. On the event page, the boat was asked to drive at a speed of 10 mph (16 km/h).

Paul Yura of the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio told the Associated Press that there were no storms in the area at the time of the parade.

