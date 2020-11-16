Lamar Jackson compiles Baltimore Ravens’ sentiments after losing to New England Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens stuck to the AFC’s last playoff spot following a 23-17 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday night – neither of which they were happy with.

“We have been selected,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Said. “Nobody wants to look … especially when our team has a lot of talent. We need to re-integrate.”

The Ravens (6-3) have lost more games than they did last season, going 14-2 and topping the AFC. Baltimore are three games behind AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) and are seventh and final playoffs in the AFC.

On a night of heavy rain at Gillette Stadium, the Ravens scored their lowest points since Jackson took charge of the opening quarterback. They set an NFL record by scoring 20 or more points in 31 straight games.



1 is related

The loss comes after Jackson said on the “Rich Eason Show” last week that the defenders were calling Ravens’ plays.

Asked if the Patriot defenders telegraphed Baltimore plays, Jackson said, “No, no, we’re doing a great job. Coach [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] It was dialing. We have to finish the drives. “

Baltimore injuries begin to increase. Ronnie Stanley ends a season-long ankle injury, tight end two weeks after All-Pro left block Nick Boyle He landed on the field Sunday with a knee injury that ended the season.

“Those guys are huge,” Jackson said. “They ‘re the best players for us, we need them. They’ are starters for a reason. We do not want to see any of our guys go down.

At the end of the game, the Ravens were without four starters due to injuries: Defensive end Gall Campbell (Calf), nasal obstruction Brandon Williams (Ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Ankle) and inside the linebacker LJ Fort (Finger).

Baltimore are in the next two games against Tennessee (6-3) and in losing Pittsburgh.

“We’re going to stick together, we’re going to build,” Jackson said. “It’s a team, a goal. We’re fine.”