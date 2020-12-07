Lamar Jackson plays a role in crushing the Jets game

Decided to send Greg Williams home and leave Lamar Jackson on an island Henry Rux III will be disconnected in the coming days.

But Rookie Cornerback, who was not designed by the Jets at the wrong end of Rux’s 46-yard touchdown catch on Sunday, blames himself.

“I heard the call and I had to process it,” Jackson said Jets’ crushing 31-28 loss. “I did not implement it to the best of my ability or how I wanted it. It was difficult, but at the same time, I knew the call was not going to define me or my life.”

On paper, the defining game of the game featured two players matching each other. But one is the first-round pick from Alabama, which was produced last April, and he clocked 4.27 seconds on the 40-yard line on the NFL link perfectly, similar to the game-breaking speed. The other was not drafted, the Jets were pushed into action due to secondary injuries and are very popular for their absence That Lamar Jackson.

This further questioned Williams’ decision to leave Jackson alone in the rucks, but Jackson was responsible for giving up the score. He went down in a double move, grabbing Derek’s car pass in the 3-yard line and never backing down as the Rux had room to enter the final zone.

“There are a lot of fast bowlers in this league,” Jackson said. “You know the numbers. He is fast. I’m not going to snatch it from him, but I’m not going to say that reason for giving me a touch down. ”

Jackson, who is making his fifth start of his career, promised to use the play as a “learning experience.”

“It’s hard. It’s definitely hard,” he said. “I’m not looking for help, but I’m sure it’s not on me. All I can think is, ‘I’m not.’ I don’t want to be the cause. But I was. Have to live with it. To be healed. ”