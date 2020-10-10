Latest Google Assistant announcement is massive news for Android Auto

More specifically, Google has worked with developers of the 30 most downloaded apps on the Google Play store to add deeper assistant integrations, which include Spotify, Snapchat, Twitter, and more.

“People do more with apps than simply open and search for them, and we want to enable voice commands for these frequent tasks as well.”Google Explicate.

“Now you can play music, start running, post to social media, order food, pay back to friends, burn, and more, all with just your voice. Starting today, you can use your voice to access more apps on over 30 of Google Play’s best apps available in English worldwide.”

The Google Assistant is an integral part of the driving experience, so this new announcement is also big news for Android Auto users.

Several apps, with assistant integration getting deeper, are already available on Android Auto, which obviously opens the door to more advanced hands-free interactions when driving. For example, with the Google Assistant on Spotify, you can say “” to play specific mixes and playlists.Hey Google, open Motivation Mix on Spotify.”

Needless to say, this Google Assistant update allows drivers to do more with voice commands from the driver’s seat. For example, improved support for voice commands allows apps to post new content (e.g. Twitter or Snapchat), log activity (activity tracking tools like MyFitnessPal), or even search for products in online stores. This is definitely not recommended behind the wheel.

Google also allows users to create custom shortcut phrases for all of these items, so if you want to play a specific mix on Spotify for example, you can configure the command like this:Hey Google, let’s get the party started.”