Leading scientists team up to create astronomy courses at home.

in Coronavirus infectious disease worldwide epidemic It persists in communities around the world, and many are turning to virtual solutions for education. In response to the demand for quality, distance learning options, Faherty has teamed up with three world-renowned scientists and educators to create a new online astronomy course.

Classes are taught on Outlier.org, an online learning platform developed by co-founder Aaron Rasmussen. Master class . A class titled “Introduction to Astronomy” provides real college credit for anyone who completes this course.

“Introduction to Astronomy” Four Instructors: Faherty is also a Senior Scientist and Senior Education Manager at the American Museum of Natural History. Astronomer Michelle Thaler, who is also assistant director of scientific communications at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; Hakeem Oluseyi, an astrophysicist who is also an educator and science communicator; And space biologist David Greenspoon, who is also a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute.

Outlier.org’s “Intro to Astronomy” online course is “the same basic thing you can get with an entry-level college course after completing a one-on-one course,” Faherty told Space.com. Faherty added that all four instructors with PhDs and teaching experience were able to access the course using an incredible resource tool belt.

Each of the four instructors has their own strategies, resources, and visuals that they provide for their curriculum, but Faherty was able to share a little about her approach. And, if you enjoy amazing visuals AMNH Planetarium Show , You will like Faherty’s educational format.

In her course section, Faherty used “open source, open space data or programs we use inside the planetarium,” and using these visuals to “take students aboard a spaceship and fly around the data as I describe it.” ”

Faherty aims for students to “look around visually using the three-dimensional dataset we have and a lot of data,” she said.

Instead of saying, “Here’s an image of a planetary nebula,” Faherty says, “Here’s a three-dimensional distribution of the planetary nebula. Here’s where you can look across the sky. Now you can see where in the galaxy it is. Now you can see where they are apart from each other.”

This course is suitable for adults of all ages, from high school students to with a passion for astronomy. You can take classes apart from the basic knowledge of “if you have a love for astronomy and a desire to know more about the universe. You don’t need a lot of background knowledge.”

“Introduction to Astronomy” is currently sold out, You can join the waiting list The tuition is $400. Upon completion of the course, you will receive 3 transferable credits from the partner school. One thing that makes this course (and other Outlier.org courses) so unique is that if you don’t pass the class, you get a full refund. You can choose the length of the course from a 14-week semester or a simpler 7-week intensive class.

