Home science Leading scientists team up to create astronomy courses at home.

Leading scientists team up to create astronomy courses at home.

Sep 07, 2020 0 Comments
Leading scientists team up to create astronomy courses at home.

Astronomer Jackie Faherty works with some of the best scientists in the world to New Astronomy Course Is that people can get out of the safety of their home.

in Coronavirus infectious disease worldwide epidemic It persists in communities around the world, and many are turning to virtual solutions for education. In response to the demand for quality, distance learning options, Faherty has teamed up with three world-renowned scientists and educators to create a new online astronomy course.

You May Also Like

The simulation shows what dark matter would look like if we could see it.

The simulation shows what dark matter would look like if we could see it.

Hubble Captures Stunning Images of Swan Supernova Explosion Wave-RT World News

Hubble Captures Stunning Images of Swan Supernova Explosion Wave-RT World News

The moon'melts down' and scientists are stunned

The moon’melts down’ and scientists are stunned

Dark matter halo magnification

Dark matter halo magnification

The new simulation shows exactly what dark matter looks like if we can see it

The new simulation shows exactly what dark matter looks like if we can see it

Tech Explorist

Discover amazing images of the sun’s complex structure

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *