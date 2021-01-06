If you don’t know, the PlayStation 5 DualSense has a pretty decent 1560mAh battery. However, just because the battery is large and modern does not mean that certain precautions should be taken to ensure that the control lasts as long as possible.

After all, if you, like me, would like to see multimedia content in apps like Netflix or Crunchroll, you would have worn the battery of the console controller without any need.

Learn how to protect your PlayStation 5 controller battery

So, just like the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4, the PS5 controller can be turned off quickly by pressing the PlayStation button for 10 seconds. This is a feature that many people forget, but keeping the dualSense battery healthy is very important! Especially if you want to handle the entire console life cycle (6 ~ 7 years) with a single command.

However, DualSense has a significantly larger battery compared to the DS4. It is important to take into account that the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger system uses a lot of battery, which depends on the game. However, unlike in DualShock 4, the lightbar turns off automatically when you start playing. Additionally, if you have autonomy (even your privacy), you can always turn it off by pressing the microphone button.

Also, what do you think about all of this? Please share your opinion with us in the comments below.

