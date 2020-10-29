LeBron James, Taylor Swift among the most influential celebrities in the 2020 elections: study

Overall, 12% of voters said that entertainers or athletes influence their thinking about elections. Influence is higher among black voters (28%), Hispanic/Latino voters (20%), LGBTQ (17%), Gen Z and millennials (17% both). Democrats voters are 17 to 9 percent more likely to be influenced by athletes or entertainers than Republican voters. Thirty-six percent of all voters said James did the most to raise awareness and motivate people to vote. Taylor Swift Second place was 13%, Johnson was 9% and Winfrey was 6%. Tied to 5% Cardi B, Beyonce And Colin Kaepernick. James (22%), Swift (18%), Beyoncé and Cardi B (8%) all rocked Gen Z voters, but Kanye West It made up 11% and entered the mix in the age group. The positive impact among Swift’s voters arises during a year when superstar singer-songwriters continued to use their massive platform (873M on Twitter) to speak out on political issues. When asked for the name of the person he most trusts on political or social matters in the United States, Hanks ranked first among all voters, counting 49 percent. This was followed by Johnson (45%), Winfrey (38%) and James (32%). Results analyzed by Democratic voters were Winfrey (55%), Hanks (53%), Johnson (47%), and James (44%). rocker Kid RockTrump’s vocal supporter, who recently appeared as a special guest of the president at a debate last week, took 46% of the votes, making him the most influential voice for Republican voters. He followed Ted Nugent (43%) Hanks (42%), Johnson (41%). The most trusted opinion among Gen Z voters is the recent Emmy Award winner. Zendaya It ranked first with 59%, followed by Beyonce (56%), Johnson (51%), James (43%), Winfrey (40%), and John Legend (40%). Black voters trust James (67%), Winfrey (55%), Kaepernick (54%) and Legend (53%). LGBTQ voters Lady Gaga (45%) Winfrey (43%), Johnson (37%), Beyonce (36%). READ Riley Gale, Singer for Thrash Metallic Band Ability Journey, Lifeless at 34

James previously said that the participation of black voters is a major goal towards the election. In a New York Times article, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said they would focus on the voting rights organization More Than a Vote to combat organized racism in voting. “We believe that the black people in our community have turned away from civic duty. We have been receiving misinformation over the years. And I’m in a position to educate people, and more than just voting, I can educate people about who is important to this movement and how important civic duties are. “ What Johnson appeared in an influential voice was that he officially first publicly supported political candidates when he announced to social media that he supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tickets in September, when the WWE legend turned into a box office superstar. Notable in He also ranked #1 in the likes of the Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data polls, and 74% of survey respondents rated him favorably with Hanks, who has long been called Hollywood’s coolest guy. Reese Witherspoon, Alicia Keys, Leonardo DiCaprio, Neil Patrick Harris, John Legend, Dr. We’ve picked the top ten most favorable names, including Anthony Fauci, Robert De Niro, and Chris Evans. At the bottom were Trump (57%), Kylie Jenner (49%), Kanye West (55%), Mitch McConnell (52%), and Kim Kardashian (56%). When asked who to vote if the poll was closed, 54% of respondents said they would cast to Joe Biden, and 42% of respondents said it was President Donald Trump. Only 3% were pending. As early voting hit record numbers nationwide, the survey found that 59% of voters were more active in this cycle than Democrats (63%), Republicans (56%), and Generation Z (70%) in 2016. They said they participated ) Increased participation in all reporting. READ Region star Charlie Daniels will get memorial 'fit for a legend' One of the survey questions surveyed the likes of President Trump and Dr. Anthony Pouch. A veteran immunologist, who has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, but found his work and recommendations routinely criticized by the President. According to the survey, Fauci considered 62% of respondents to be more favorable than 42% of Trump. Also Unpopular: Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was disadvantaged by 39% of respondents, making him the most unpopular court nominee since Robert Bock in 1987. Bock is a Democrat-controlled Senate nominated by then-President Ronald Reagan. I declined the bid.

In terms of matters, 75% of voters said they would like to see celebrities use the platform to address social and political issues, especially dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic, voting, and racial justice in the United States. By party, however, the number changes as 93% of Democrats say they are open, unlike 54% of Republicans. The survey was also conducted with voters on a hot Hollywood topic. 62% of Democrats voted in favor and 29% of Republicans voted for it. The majority of Gen Z, Millennials, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latin, Asian American and LGBTQ voters agreed that all categories had more than 60% of the votes. According to the survey, fans of certain artists approved issue-based speeches including Lizzo (74%), Cardi B (73%), Billie Eilish (70%), Beyoncé (67%), and Ariana Grande (63%). Please tell a few. Leonardo DiCaprio’s early voting posts on social media turned out to be the most “energetic” of his followers for election-related content, followed by Beyoncé, Johnson, Kerry Washington, and James. Beyoncé’s October 1st Instagram poll post, shared with 155 million followers, turned out to be the most influential among Gen Z voters, with 80% saying it was a boost to their voting. READ Harry and Meghan felt snubbed by Queen all through her Christmas speech In another category, researchers have asked voters to decide who “did the right thing” on issues like election participation, COVID-19, racial justice and climate change. In each category, Biden came first, followed closely by celebrities in each category, except for climate change, where stars tie with Democrats. Trump and Republicans are ranked 8th and 9th in elections, COVID-19 and racial justice, respectively. Climate change has done slightly better with Trump in 7th place and Republicans in 10th place. Looking at news consumption, researchers asked voters to identify their preferred news source. Democrats chose CNN with a 53% vote and Republicans chose Fox News with a 55% vote. Generation Z overwhelmingly chose YouTube (59%), followed by Google (58%) and Instagram (54%). Millennial voters chose Google (51%), Facebook (49%), and YouTube (47%). Finally, 65% of respondents say it is more important to take a position than ever before, saying they are open to businesses that take a position on social and political issues. And a total of 51% of respondents said brands should work with renowned spokespersons who can share their views on social and political issues. This article was originally THR.com.