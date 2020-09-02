Lego sales are soaring during the pandemic

As a result, Lego’s operating profit increased by 11% to $622 million.

Nintendo’s operating profit increased 428% in the most recent quarter, with the Switch console and “Animal Crossing” games continuing to drive sales. The company’s stock price rose 35% this year.

Hasbro HAS On the other hand, toy giants like MattelI had a hard time. These companies have cited pandemic-related manufacturing and distribution issues as a major hurdle during the recent quarter.

Mattel mat “We entered the second quarter with widespread retail closures and distribution issues and had to absorb a full quarter of the Covid-19 impact.”CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement last July. Between April and June, Barbie Makers saw a 15% decline in net sales compared to 2019.

Hasbro’s share price fell 22% year-on-year, while Mattel fell 18%. The company is on the verge of holiday season and hopes to make up for the lost land.