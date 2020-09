Lego sales are soaring during the pandemic

The Danish toy manufacturer said on Wednesday that sales increased by 14% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. CEO Niels Christiansen pointed out that investing in e-commerce is important over the following periods: A closed retail store

As a result, Lego’s operating profit increased by 11% to $622 million.

Of this Not only lego . Game makers shed tears as social distancing restrictions have led many to find new ways to spend their time.

Nintendo’s operating profit increased 428% in the most recent quarter, with the Switch console and “Animal Crossing” games continuing to drive sales. The company’s stock price rose 35% this year.