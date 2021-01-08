Home Tech Lenovo Introduces New IdeaPad and Lenovo Tab P11

Lenovo Introduces New IdeaPad and Lenovo Tab P11

Lenovo started this year by presenting some of its innovations at an earlier edition of the Consumer Electronics Show, where the highlight was the new IdeaPad model for the 5G and P11 tablets.

Lenovo wants to say goodbye to “slow WiFi at home” with the IdeaPad 5G, which includes the Snapdragon 8CX, 8GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB SST, 14 ‘screen and, more interestingly, a SIM card slot.

As the tracking word of this model is fast, it has WiFi 55 connectivity which can reach 5G speeds. The device is considered an excellent working tool, with 20 hours of autonomy, suitable for long sessions.

In addition to the IdeaPad 5G, the company also introduced the powerful IdeaPad 5 Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro with 14 ‘and 16’ monitors and 120 Hz frequencies. The 5i Pro model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SST, and the 5 Pro version has 32GB of RAM.

Finally the Lenovo Tab P11 tablet is the simplest version of the 2020 B11 Pro, with 11 IPS screen, Snapdragon 662 LTE, 6GB RAM and 15 hours of battery life according to the brand.

In addition, it is equipped with an 8MP front camera, speakers with Dolby Atmos support and support for the precision Pen 2 pen and keyboard pack.

