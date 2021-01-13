Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad models

Chinese brand Lenovo has already taken the first steps at CES 2021, revealing two new notebooks from the ThinkPad line. Both models focus on being optimal for a person’s daily life, and both models have touch screens.

Both support precision pens, and are slim and compact, especially the new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, a very thin ThinkPad made by Lenovo.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium is coated with Yoga Titanium material, which is 11mm thick and has a 13.5-inch display and a 3: 2 aspect ratio, with support for the Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos speaker system.

In addition to the X1 Titanium Yoga, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon General 9 and X1 Yoga General 6, completely redesigned notebooks with 16:10 aspect ratio screens. However, the other big highlights are undoubtedly the detachable ThinkPad X12.

The ThinkPad X12 is detachable

The ThinkPad X12 has a detachable 12.3-inch Full HD ISP display, 11th generation Intel Core i7 Vipro processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SST storage.

The notebook has an 8MP rear sensor with a fingerprint reader, 5MP front camera and privacy shutter, and the battery lasts almost 10 hours.

After the presentation of the IdeaPad and Tab P11, we can only wait to see what Lenovo still has in store for CES 2021. You can find a calendar of all the presentations you can see here.

IGN Portugal’s former “baby” Andre Henriques is addicted to hack and slash games, Japanese, music and basketball. You can follow him AndroidQ0