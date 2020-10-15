‘Les Miserables’ lyricist Herbert Kretzmer dies at 95

Misery Producer Mackintosh said that Kretzmer played a key role in bringing Victor Hugo’s classic challenge and redemption story in early 19th century France to the English stage in October 1985, five years after its opening in Paris. In a statement, he said, “His wonderful words about Les Miserables will remain in his memory forever.” For Paige, he was a “great word maker” and Rice described Kretzmer as “a great lyricist and theaterman” and “his trade giant.” Known to friends as Herbie, Kretzmer was born in October 1925 in Kroonstad, a small town in southern Johannesburg, South Africa. He was one of the four sons of a Jewish-Lithuanian immigrant who ran a grocery store and later a prosperous furniture store. . Childhood was “cool” under the vast skies of South Africa, but he wanted to become a “newspaper company” at age 11. So he wanted to be able to get closer to his heroes on the screen.

He moved from Johannesburg to Paris in 1953, where he played the piano at night in a bar in exchange for a meal. A year later, he moved to London and made his dream of being at the heart of cinematic action with an award-winning journalist career, including working for the Daily Express and The Daily Mail. His interview catalog is Who is it? 20th century entertainment including Muhammad Ali, Judy Garland, Groucho Marx, David Niven, and Frank Sinatra. Some interviewees, such as Peter Sellers and Terence Stamp, have become close friends. Still, the music was never far away. He wrote songs every week in the 1960s. That was the week, The BBC’s groundbreaking satirical shows set the stage for careers of celebrities in the television world in subsequent decades, such as John Cleese and David Frost. READ Dame Diana Rigg: actress died at 82 Some songs such as “Goodness Gracious Me” were humorous, especially “In the Summer of His Years”, which was written in homage to President John F. Kennedy, written hours after his assassination on November 22, 1963. There were many more songs, including “She,” which was composed with French singer Charles Aznavour and topped the UK Singles Charts for one month in 1974. He explained that it was about a British woman who recently broke up decades later. Work for a year. But the really big time never came. A young British producer named Cameron Mackintosh invited Kretzmer to tea in June 1984, until his life changed.

Is an expanded English version, but Misery -It wasn’t Les Mis for Kretzmer-there were mixed reviews at first, but it will soon be one of the biggest successes of the 20th-century theater. Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, it would still be running in London. Songs like “I Dreamed a Dream”, “One Day More” and “Do You Hear”, as well as the story’s continued popularity. People sing? “ To that list, he was nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 87, adding “Suddenly,” a song he wrote for a version of the blockbuster movie in 2012. Kretzmer was appointed Officer of the French Order of Arts and Letters Chevalier and of the British Empire Order.