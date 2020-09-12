Lesbos: Greek police launch tear gas at migrant protests

Settlers were protesting along the main road connecting the island town of Mytilene with the location of the new camp, which will be erected by the authorities later. Moria Camp It was destroyed earlier this week.

Greek police confirmed Saturday’s use of tear gas to disperse protesters, saying “a small clashes between police and migrant protests took place earlier today.”

Police said about 300 migrants were moved to the new camp on Saturday.

A field reporter said that immigrants were dissatisfied with being in refugee camps and wanted to leave the island, but the Greek government said on Friday that they “will not be threatened” to relocate them.

Greek authorities said the Moria fire appears to have been deliberately set on fire after quarantine rules were imposed on residents tested positive for the coronavirus in Europe's largest refugee camp. One protester shouted angrily about the treatment in the camp under the influence of tear gas. Immigrants say "Freedom!" They are holding placards such as "Tents, Les Bodo, No Christ", "Peace and Freedom Needed", and "Moria Kills All Lives." Tensions rose four days after a fire broke out in Moria, Europe's largest refugee camp, killing 13,000 people, including thousands of children. Refugees in the refugee camp became homeless and hungry after the fire, some slept on roadsides and gas stations, and dozens of families fled to nearby graveyards. Konstantinos Kostakos, head of the office of the Greek Minister of Immigration, said authorities will temporarily move about 1,000 migrants, particularly those in the vulnerable, to ships anchored in Sigri, on the west side of the island.