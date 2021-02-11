Less focused on Ubisoft’s AAA games

Ubisoft’s goal is to stop relying too much on AAA games for profit. With more investment in free games and the reuse of already known successes, the company is looking for a new design for the future.

The company said in a meeting with investors this Wednesday (10) that plans for the 2022 fiscal year (running from April / 2021 to March / 2022) will include three AAA launches. However, in the future, AAA games do not want to be the center of Ubisoft’s business model.

“We have said for many years that releasing three or four AAA games is our standard, so we’re going to stick with that plan for fiscal 2022,” said CFO Frederick Dukett. “But gradually, we’re moving away from this model that only focused on AAA releases, to move closer to one another, introducing free games with the dynamics of older games and additionally playing and other premium experiences.”

He noted that the company has several titles in the line AAA and other formats: Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Isolation, Skull & Bones, Riders Republic, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake and Roller Champions. . He also mentioned that Assassin’s Creed is a mobile game that will be launched in China with the help of Tencent, which is one of the reasons why the company is starting to show more interest in free games – mainly for mobile phones. Currently, 9% of Ubisoft’s business is mobile accounts.

“In fiscal 2022, we will continue to move from the AAA game-centric model to the AAA release model, living with new and innovative free and premium experiences from multiple platforms,” Dukett said. “These different experiences feed each other through complementary games and business models.”

Interestingly, there is no mention of Ubisoft’s Battle Royale HyperScape game, which does not impress many players and, frankly, it should not be another right of Ubisoft to invest.

At another point in the meeting, CEO Yves Guillemott said the company’s current schedule – that is, games that have already been launched and will continue to make money for a long time – will become more important to the company’s revenue in the future. . For example, the siege of Rainbow Six has received 15 million new players in the last 12 months, reaching a total of 70 million since its inception.

“We continue to move towards increasing growth in our revenue from a growing audience,” he said. “Therefore, we hope that the most lucrative list of old games will become increasingly relevant in our business.”

* Translated by Diego Lima.

