Lesser-known facts about Eddie Van Halen’s work

Yes, he was as flashy as his other big-haired brothers, but never flashed in the pot.

His fingers sprinted instead of moving the fingerboard up and down.

He started playing the piano and drums.

Van Halen will be forever famous for his virtuoso guitar playing, but he started with a different instrument. Together with his brother, Van Halen took piano lessons at a young age. 3 years he first At the annual piano competition held in California since 1964

After his brother. Alex, switched to a guitar, Van Halen I bought a drum kit . However, his natural talent for guitar forced his brother to ask for a switch again.

According to Eddie Van Halen Birthday Special Newsletter: “When Alex started learning to play the drums, when Eddie overtook his own abilities, the two children immediately connected to the guitar, practicing in the bedroom as a teenager, walking around the house, with the guitar tied and unplugged.”

The two brothers will later form the core of what will be Van Halen, releasing more than a dozen albums over four years of fierce platinum albums, through sold-out tours and singers’ revolving doors.

He couldn’t read music.

Van Halen learned everything he knew while observing other musicians.

Single interview , He talked about how he improvised at a piano recital.

“Ninety percent of what I do with the guitar wouldn’t play the way I do if I had lessons and learned to play with books.” He once said

He was named after another legendary musician.

Originally from Amsterdam, Van Halen’s Dutch parents named him Edward Lodewijk van Halen. Nod to the famous composer Beethoven.

Biographer Kevin Dodds write : “This was followed by Edward Lodewijk Van Halen on January 26, 1995 (his music-obsessed father named his future prodigy after Ludwig van Beethoven).”

He initially played an uncredited role in Michael Jackson’s’Beat It’.

Van Halen’s guitar and backing vocals have made cameos on tracks by many other artists, including Frank Sinatra.

But one of his most memorable contributions to music history is Michael Jackson’s “ Beat . ”

It took 30 minutes to record, he recorded for free in favor of producer Quincy Jones, and the rest of the Van Halen bandmates went out.

“I told myself,’Who knows what I played on this kid’s record? Right? No one will ever know.’ Wrong!” He told CNN . “The big time is wrong. Eventually it is the record of the year.”

His band set a Guinness World Record.

In 1983 Van Halen performed with the band on “Heavy Metal Day” at the American Festival in San Bernardino, California. They made $1.5 million with a 90 minute set.

At that time, the Guinness Book of Records recognized the band’s highest paid single appearance.

on interview With Guitar World in 2014, Van Halen said:

“I remember listening to DJs on the radio that we made a lot of money per second,” he said. Other World “What he didn’t realize was that we put it all into production.”

He holds several patents.

The creator of Frankenstrat (the intersection of Fender and Gibson guitars) holds three different patents. -All of them have to do with the guitar.

His first Patent In 1987, as a support device for musicians to play hands-free, “so players can create new techniques and sounds that were previously unknown to any player.”

In 1997 he was second Patent “Guitar Peghead” and his third in 2017 Patent It was for “string instruments with adjustable string tension adjustment”.

He once used a power drill with the accompanying sound on the track.

Musicians can get creative when they get the perfect sound.

Van Halen goes one step further and reinforces the sound of a power drill. Pound cake . “You can listen to the song introduction and guitar solo.

Biographer Kevin Dodds wrote : “(Van Halen’s) guitar tech Matt Bruck was using a drill when Edward brainstormed, and he noticed that the drill was delivered in a specific tone through a pickup.”

His band really banned Brown M&M from the backstage

M&M’s story has followed Van Halen’s entire career and is really true.

The band’s request list, also known as contract rider, includes section Brown M&M backstage ban. The reason was the band’s way of getting the place to pay close attention to the document.

“If I’m one of the architects of this lighting and stage design and come back onstage and see a brown M&M at the catering table, I’m sure the promoter didn’t read the contract rider and we’d have to do a serious line check,” Said the singer David Lee Ross.

He was officially recognized as one of the greatest guitarists in history.