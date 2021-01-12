Lexus LFA celebrates 10 years and extinguishes candles with powerful engine

Toyota’s prestigious brand only produced 500 units of this supercar

Lexus celebrates 10 years of LFA, an exclusive model with a limited production of 500 units, and has left an important legacy that has had an impact on all the cars built by the Toyota luxury brand.

The history of this Lexus model dates back to 2000, when Carde Blanche was awarded the brand’s chief engineer, Harahiko Tanashi, to build a supercar.

The first prototype was completed in 2003, and tests began a year later on the dynamics of the N நrburgring round.

At the Detroit Motor Show in 2005, the prototype was presented, but only two years later a model appeared, very close to the production version.

In 2008 the LFA participated in the 24-hour Nurberking for the first time, but only at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show, which confirmed the production of the Lexus exclusive model.

The Lexus LFA Atmospheric 4.8-liter V10 Black features 560 hp and a six-speed gearbox, which allows this exclusive model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 km / h.

But reserved for the prestigious Toyota brand 2011, it got the name of the LFA Nurberking version, which has improved aerodynamics, more rigid suspension, alloy wheels with higher performance tires and 570 hp of power.

In this edition, Lexus produced only 50 models, one of which was powered by Acra Ida, which set a nurberking speed record for production cars at the time.

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, the Lexus LFA needed only one breath from its powerful engine to blow out the candle.