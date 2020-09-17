Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj resigns at the end of October

Prime Minister Government of national agreements Tripoli-based (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj announced his decision in a television speech on Wednesday.

Al-Sarraj referred to “internal and external conspiracy” and other hurdles to the effectiveness of his government, saying, “I sincerely declare that I would like to hand over my mission to the next administration by the end of October at the latest.”

In a statement, Acting Secretary-General Stephanie Williams praised the decision, saying, “When it becomes clear that the situation is no longer sustainable, the long-standing crisis in Libya has reached a decisive turning point.”

Williams said, “Now the Libyan parties involved are fully responsible for their responsibility to the Libyan people, making historical decisions and accepting mutual concessions for their own sake,” Williams said.