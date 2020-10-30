Lil Wayne Supports President Trump, Falls 50 Cents

Breaking news

Lil Waynewith’s stuntin’ President Trump, But it’s more than just photography. He is also expressing support for Prez and proposed plans for the Black community.

The rapper said he had a nice meeting with POTUS on Thursday and shared a picture of them laughing together with their thumbs up. He says he is backing Trump based on his track record in criminal justice reform and is excited about Trump’s platinum plans.

Wayne believes this “will give real ownership to the community.” As we said… Ice cube Worked With the trump team It’s on a plan to pump $500 billion to the black community and pledge to provide fair education and better access to jobs.



Video content playback



TMZ.com

Cube didn’t support Trump, but nonetheless, many critics caught a lot of trouble because he felt he was used due to the time of the announcement about a month before the election.

Wayne’s meeting, five days before Election Day, could provoke the same criticism. It’s not clear where they met or exactly what they discussed, but Tunechi says, “He heard what we say today and he was sure he would do it and he was sure he could do it.”



Video content playback





Trump’s support for hip-hop star Reel pump Openly Support him … Pump’s reasoning was about his personal earnings.

50 cents It also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a while, but later blamed him for doing 180 degrees.

It seems that Lil Wayne is more confident about his choice.