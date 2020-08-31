LineageOS 17.1 coming to Google Pixel 2, 3a, and 4 series

Adhering to this year’s release of Android 11, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be approaching their conclusion of everyday living. To enable admirers of the cellphone squeeze a handful of additional decades of existence out of their device, the staff powering LineageOS are incorporating guidance for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series not far guiding.

LineageOS is at this time one of the very best strategies to lengthen your device’s lifestyle nicely over and above what the manufacturer initially meant. For illustration, the Google Nexus 6 from 2014, which only been given official updates out to Android Oreo, can be upgraded to Android 10 by means of LineageOS 17.1.

Before this month, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL joined the first Pixel sequence and lots of Nexus devices in possessing official assist from the LineageOS workforce. At the time, it seemed odd to us that the Pixel 2 collection was skipped.

This night, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were added to the checklist of supported equipment on the formal LineageOS internet site, each individual outlined as obtaining assist for LineageOS edition 16, which is centered on Android Pie. As spotted by yagyaxt1068 on the formal LineageOS subreddit, although, we can also see that the developer who is having accountability for the Pixel 2 sequence is getting ready to give the gadgets guidance for the Android 10 dependent LineageOS 17.1.

In the exact Reddit post, we discover that yet another developer has determined to deal with LineageOS 17.1 aid for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, producing LineageOS formally suitable with each and every Pixel product other than the Pixel 4a. It’s extremely hard to speculate how significantly a lot more do the job these other Pixel gadgets will want just before official builds can be launched.

