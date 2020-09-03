Lionel Messi is now ‘90%’ likely to remain at FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is now “90%” likely to stay in FC Barcelona.

According to TyC Sports in Argentina This reported that Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu had asked Messi’s father, Jorge, to persuade his son to stay at Camp Nou during a 90-minute meeting Wednesday night.

It is understood that Bartomeu’s message was delivered to Messi, who may reconsider his decision to leave the club this summer and instead wait for the 2021 contract to expire.

TyC Sports said, “Messi is seriously considering staying in Barcelona until 2021 and leaving through the front door until the end of the contract.”

The 33-year-old was previously determined to his desire to leave Barcelona. Submit transfer request in mid-August Before the club’s pre-season start failed under new manager Ronald Koeman.

However, the player and the club debated how much he could leave. Argentines believed that they could go freely under the terms of the contract. The season is over.

Barcelona believes that this provision expired in June and instead Supports stakeholders to meet Messi’s $825 million release clause. — A position supported by the Spanish football authorities.

Messi is expected to confirm his decision on Thursday.

