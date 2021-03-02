List of 10 most stolen movies of the week (01/03/2021)

With two new features, the ranking of the most stolen films of the week was updated this Monday (1st) Torrent Freak. Champion of downloads in previous version, Monster hunter The following is the most downloaded topic on torrent platforms.

On the 2nd level we had an exchange, with arrival Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Which was introduced in the rankings Judas and the Black Messiah – The feature starring Golden Globe winner Daniel Kalua for supporting actor is now in 6th place.

In a comedy that mixes live-action and animation simultaneously released in theaters and on streaming HBO Max, Jerry lives in a New York hotel before the “wedding of the century” and urges Tom to hire the event organizer to remove him. At the same time, all three have to deal with an ambitious employee.

The other entry of the week United States vs Billy Holiday (5th place), starring Andra Day, who won the award for Best Film Actress – a play in the Golden Globes. The film goes with the FBI-followed jazz singer in an attempt to prevent a song from becoming the anthem of civil rights movements.

Following the opposite path, two features were in low demand on pirate sites and ranked in the top 10: Willie’s Wonderland e Palmer. Another protection that showed low yields Wrong twist, But still managed to stay on the list, pushed from 3rd to 7th.

Take a look at how the updated classification of the most plagiarized images with changes was, note that Taekwondo does not support illegal downloads, suggest exclusively accessing content through official sites.

10. I notice

9. Soul

8. Denet

7. Wrong twist

6. Judas and the Black Messiah

5. United States vs Billy Holiday

4. Wonder Woman 1984

3. Small traces

2. Tom & Jerry: The Movie

1. Monster Hunter