List of 10 most stolen movies of the week (03/29/2021)

As in the previous week, Sock Snyder’s Justice League It is the most downloaded movie on pirate sites, followed by Raya and the last dragon, According to a ranking update released on Monday (29) Torrent Freak, Which brings two unpublished products.

One of them My father (3rd place), starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman. With six Oscar 2021 nominations, including main cast and Best Supporting Actor and Actress, the film tells the story of an elderly man who refuses any help to his daughter.

As he tries to understand the changes he is going through, he begins to question his loved ones, doubting his mind and the reality around him. Meanwhile, as her daughter moves to Paris, she tries to ensure the man gets the care he needs.

The other title that reached the top 10 spots in most theft films Portals (10th place), recently launched production in streaming in the United States. In the plot, millions of alien websites are nowhere to be found around the world. As people try to understand and enter into them, discovering altered reality, bizarre events make humanity question their very existence.

When making a list of these two features, Crisis e Soul In the last few days, torrents have not shown the same performance in downloads on operating systems. Changes in conditions such as other highlights Cherry, Which went from 4th to 7th.

Want to know what the rankings were like after updating movie download trends? See the categorization below, keeping in mind that Taekwondo is anti-theft and recommends accessing content only through official channels.

10. Portals

9. Denet

8. Monster Hunter

7. Cherry

6. Wonder Woman 1984

5. Tom & Jerry: The Movie

4. A Prince in New York2

3. My father

2. Raya and the Last Dragon

1. Sock Snyder’s Justice League