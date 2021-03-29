Live streaming the arrival of the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Band 6 and Mi Mix

After a long week of rumors and leaks, the big day of Siomi’s “mega event” has arrived! Today, starting at 12:30 pm (Portugal), the Chinese company will launch a long event where it will unveil a large number of new products.

According to its CEO Lee Jun, the event can last up to 4 hours because they have to deliver a large number of products. More than 15 products will be unveiled by the brand during today’s event, which you can follow directly in the video below.

What can we expect from the Xiaomi Mega Event?

Among the highlights of this event, we have at least 4 smartphones and a smartband:

All of these products have unique characteristics that should ensure the level of popularity above average. As for the Mi 11 Ultra, its main camera 3 will have incredible sensors (50 + 48 + 48) and a secondary screen built into the rear panel.

The Mi 11 Lite stands out as the world’s first smartphone to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor. Confirmed today, the Mi 11i will be the universal version of the already very popular Redmi K40 +, and the Mi MIX promises to be the first foldable smartphone from the manufacturer.

Finally, we have the Mi Band 6, which seems to come with integrated GPS and a screen Full view, Because fans have wanted it for years.

