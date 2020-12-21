Home Economy Lockheed Martin enters into a deal to buy an Aerojet rocket for $ 4.4b

Lockheed Martin enters into a deal to buy an Aerojet rocket for $ 4.4b

Dec 21, 2020 0 Comments
Lockheed Martin enters into a deal to buy an Aerojet rocket for $ 4.4b

Archibald, b.

Lockheed Martin Signed a contract on Sunday Get Space and Security Rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocket 4 4.4 billionIncluding debt and net money.

Lockheed Martin Award $ 900 MF-16 Service Contact

According to the announcement, Lockheed Aerojet is paying $ 56 per share for the rocket, which is premium 33% of Friday’s closing price.

“Acquiring an aeroget rocket will protect and strengthen a key component of the homeland security industry base and reduce costs for our customers and U.S. taxpayers,” said James Dieklet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin. Report. “This transaction supports Lockheed Martin’s important U.S. and related security operations and maintains national leadership in aerospace and hypersonic technology.”

With the transaction approval of shareholders and regulators pending, Aerojet Rocket’s shareholders will receive a special advance final dividend of $ 5 per share on common stock and convertible senior notes in March 2021, which, if not canceled, is expected to reduce the purchase price of the transaction to $ 51 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Click here to read more about Fox Business

With nearly 5,000 employees and 15 primary operating platforms across the United States, Aerojet Rocket has generated approximately $ 2 billion in revenue in 2019. Bethesda, M.D. The company already based Aeroget Rocket’s propulsion systems for its aeronautics, missiles, fire control and space business deals.

Ticker Security Last Change Change%
L.M.T. Lockheed Martin Corporation 356.03 +3.43 + 0.97%
A.J.R.T. Of the aerojet rocket 42.04 +0.19 + 0.45%

Further details regarding the transaction will be discussed with investors and analysts during a live webcast on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Get Fox Business by clicking here

READ  Social Capital SPAC, led by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, at advanced talks to merge with Opendoor

You May Also Like

Registered nurse Sarah Smith tests a patient for COVID-19 as University of Utah Health's Wellness Bus visits a neighborhood in West Valley City on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The 40-foot RV was specially designed to travel to underserved neighborhoods to provide health consultations, screenings and education.

Utah has 3,600 people vaccinated, leaving 1,994 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health

Record number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois hospitals

Record number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois hospitals

The son of billionaire Ray Talio has died in a car crash at a Verizon store

The son of billionaire Ray Talio has died in a car crash at a Verizon store

Apple qualifies Wistron after exploited workers smash a building in India

Apple qualifies Wistron after exploited workers smash a building in India

Billionaire Ray Talio says his son was killed in a car crash

Billionaire Ray Talio says his son was killed in a car crash

Pepsi is set to release 'Coca' Cola in the new year

Pepsi is set to release ‘Coca’ Cola in the new year

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *