Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightweight wireless gaming mouse.

Manufacturers should not be more than firing to make a lighter gaming mouse (like the latest 66g) SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless), Weighs less than 63 grams without the need for Logitech’s new G Pro X Superlight holes. Most other manufacturers stick honeycomb-shaped hole shapes out of their mice to achieve lighter weight, while Logitech’s latest is simpler and smoother. In fact, it actually weighs 63 grams, but if you remove the magnetic plate at the bottom that covers the USB wireless receiver, the weight is reduced to 60 grams. The G Pro X Superlight will go on sale on December 3rd.

Superlight is the lighter version Logitech’s popular $ 130G Pro Wireless, Which weighs 80 grams – and if you have not enjoyed a gaming mouse This Light, which is on the edge of feeling like an empty prototype. Despite losing some weight (with some features), the Superlight added $ 20 to the price index, which is $ 150.

Weight differences aside, there are many changes to be aware of. In addition to the all-black finish similar to the G Pro Wireless, the Superlight comes with a matte-hard off-white finish. It looks awesome. Logitech claims that the new mouse has a very low number of LEDs, which helps to reduce weight and increase battery life. The LEDs located near the coil wheel to indicate DPI sensitivity have lost the glowing “G” symbol near the palm. Now there is only a small LED, and it only tells you the battery status.

Not surprisingly, having fewer LEDs gives better battery life, but Logitech claims that this model can reach up to 70 hours of charge compared to 48 hours with the G Pro wireless.

Superlight has the same Hero 25,600 DPI sensor as the G Pro Wireless, so you can expect the same excellent performance here, but you can’t easily change the sensitivity of this mouse because the DPI switch button where Logitech is located is the bottom of the G Pro wireless. Using the GHub software manually, you need to replace it with profiles stored on the mouse.

Logitech removed the modular, removable buttons from the G Pro Wireless, which helped achieve a truly different design. Instead of supporting left and right hand players, Superlight has thumb buttons on the left edge of the mouse, only for right hand players.

At the base of the superlight, the PTFE foot is significantly larger than the G Pro wireless. Logitech used a “zero-add-on” material that claims to give smooth sliding on surfaces. The round, magnetic plate that covers the area where you can store the USB wireless receiver is usually hard plastic, but all that is included in the box is the PTFE plate, which can be replaced in its place. If you prefer a different layout, Logitech also offers some grip tape that can be stuck on the mouse. These changes are what I really like.

For most people, the aforementioned SteelSeries Aerox 3 may be the best mouse to try wireless. It’s not perfect, but it does cost $ 100 and comes with USB-C charging (as opposed to Superlight Micro USB charging), LEDs, dual Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz connection. To turn it off, it has IP54 water resistance. What player really needs water resistance? Not many, I think. But even so, it’s hard to make an argument for superlight when it comes to pricing, if you do not bend its minimal design above all else.