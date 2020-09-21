Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3 mouse has buttons to control Zoom calls.

As far as design goes, the MX Anywhere 3 is about the same size as Anywhere 2, but with new silicone side grips and slightly higher protrusions on the back, it’s easier to fit in the palm of your hand. As someone familiar with larger mice like the MX Master 2s, Anywhere 3 felt small at first. However, it didn’t take long to adjust and make good use of the side buttons during video chat as well as side scrolling. You can scroll sideways with your mouse by pressing one of the side buttons and moving the MagSpeed ​​wheel at the same time. It’s much less cumbersome than it sounds, and I actually prefer it to the side wheels that adorn the MX Master 2 and its successors.

This mouse’s new metal MagSpeed ​​wheel is basically a smaller version than what’s in the MX Master 3. This brings electromagnetic scrolling to Anywhere 3. This is more accurate and faster than Anywhere 2’s previous scrolling mechanism. The new mouse features 4000 DPI Darkfield technology, allowing you to track any material, including glass, and the wheel features a middle click that can be customized in Logitech Options.

You can also customize the scroll force in Logitech’s software. This allows you to increase or decrease the number of lines you feel while scrolling in ratchet mode. By default, the top button switches between ratchet and super-fast scroll modes, but like most buttons on MX devices, you can change the action assigned to that button in Options.

All of these features allow you to customize the way you feel while using Anywhere 3. This is a good thing for the mouse you want to use. somewhere. I spent two days using Anywhere 3 for a while on my desk, sofa, kitchen countertop, and glass side table in the living room. Its environment. Thanks to the mouse’s 70-day battery life, it has never been charged since it was taken out of the box. It is also charged via USB-C, which is a definite privilege for us tired of seeing the old microUSB ports on new devices.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is available in a universal version compatible with most operating systems including Chrome OS and Linux and a version optimized for macOS. The former works via Bluetooth or the included integrated USB receiver, and the latter is for Bluetooth only. Both cost $79 and are available for pre-order starting today. Logitech website.