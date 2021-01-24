Due to the Govit-19 epidemic, Italian regions are currently divided into three types of zones (yellow, orange and red), depending on the severity of the local epidemiological situation. The situation is reviewed every week by a scientific team.

The Lombardy area, which was classified as a red zone last week, will return to the orange zone starting Sunday, according to a new order signed by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The decree states that the government has taken into account the “revised numbers” of the population given in advance by Lombardy on January 20, which was verified by the Institutional Superior de Chad on Friday.

The situation still provokes a lively exchange of words between the Lombardy region and the government, with regional leader Attilio Fontana saying he is “angry” with the press for spreading “false” and “dangerous information.” Lombardia ”, and announced compensation for damage to certain economic sectors.

“If Lombardy turns orange again on Sunday, it’s because we’re competing in government calculations,” he said.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza (Democrat) said Lombardy had in fact spread “false data” that had been edited by its experts and shunned “meaningless arguments that it is not good for anyone.”

In Lombardy, The epidemic developed before it spread across Europe, 1534 new Govt-19 and 104 deaths have been reported from Friday to this Saturday.

On Sunday, Sardinia changes from a red zone to an orange zone, allowing for already unauthorized circulation. Sicily and the province of Bolzano are a red zone that requires imprisonment.

Italy has recorded 85,162 deaths and 2.45 million positive cases since the outbreak began on Saturday.