London to have UK’s first LGBT retirement complex – international

The UK’s first LGBT retiree community to open later this year in London, after securing a £ 1million loan from town hall, a housing organization for the group said on Tuesday ( 02).

The £ 5.7million ($ 7.9million or € 6.6million) loan from the Greater London Authority will purchase 19 properties in the Vauxhall area of ​​the south in the British capital, Tonic Housing said in a statement.

The one- and two-bedroom homes, located on the upper floors of the Norman Foster-designed Bankhouse complex on the banks of the Tmisa River, will begin selling in the coming months as part of a shared ownership system.

“There is currently no provision of LGBT care in the UK, although there is a clearly defined need and demand within the LGBT community,” Tonic Housing noted.

The resort’s attention, events and services will be aimed at the gay, bisexual and transgender community, but will not exclude those who do not identify with it.

“We are making history, fulfilling a long-held dream of providing a safe place for older LGBT people to live well, in a community where they can be themselves and enjoy their lives,” said Anna Kear, Executive Director by Tonic Housing.

Other similar assisted living communities could appear later in London and other cities, he added.

The mayor of the capital, Labor Sadiq Khan, explained that the support of the local authorities goes in the direction of an “open, diverse and inclusive” city.

“Older Londoners deserve to enjoy their last years in comfort and safety, surrounded by a thriving and supportive community,” he added.

Tonic Housing was created in 2014 to address the issues of loneliness and isolation of older people in the LGBT community and the need for specific housing and support services.

He focused on London on his first project because the city has the largest older LGBT population, estimated at 145,000.