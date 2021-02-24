Long Live Taft Punk: 7 Unforgettable Moments of the French Twins

You will remember the tremendous success Get lucky, But the Daft Punk story is too long and begins in the 90s. It was in Paris in 1993 that the French duo met Stuart Macmillan, co-founder of Soma Quality Records, when they took part in an outrage. The Demo Presented to Macmillan Single Introduction to Daft Punk, New wave, 1994 Release. Single There was also the final mix New wave Call Alive, Will be part of your first album in the future. They return to the studio in 1955 with their first commercial success: From funk.

In the mid-nineties, Daft Punk performed live without masks in many countries, including the United States. In 1996, the couple was presented at an Eve Further event in Wisconsin, their first public event in the United States. In addition to the original live performances, they were in several discos, and vinyl recordings were read from their collection. They were known for combining different styles of music Set Time. From funk e Alive Later added to Taft Punk’s debut album, released in 1997, home work.

In 1999, the two already recorded their second album, Discovery, as part of the popular “One More Time”. With a list of hits in nightclubs around the world, film soundtracks, collaborations with Kanye West and Weekend and topped countless Dance charts, Daft Punk enjoyed a very influential and successful career in modern electronic music. Recall seven unforgettable moments that filled 28 years of life.

O Single World (1997)

One Singles From the album home work It showed a gentle and sophisticated approach House With a contemporary, colorful and fun dance video. It was going on Video clip of All over the world Helmet wearers will become their brand image for the first time, and this reflects the strict control they had at all stages of their careers, including the ownership of their key records.

No Performance Coachella (2006)

No. Advertising BBC documentary Taft Punk Unchained, Music journalist Michelangelo Matos gives us his account Performance The French duo did it in Cochrane in 2006 Display Pyramid-shaped LED lights have elevated electronic dance music into a genre of music. A historic performance that fans will almost certainly mention with a religious reverence.

Soundtrack of Restart Da Disney, Tron: Legacy (2010)

The original soundtrack of the long-awaited 2010 film was again composed by the multi-platinum duo Taft Punk. It is no coincidence that both visionary musicians are fans of the drone. Growing up with an admiration for Tron’s innovative film in the 1980s, Daft Punk accepted the responsibility of giving this chapter of history with extraordinary reflection and precision. The duo brought together the Symphony of One Hundred Best Musicians in London and recorded the band at the AIR Lindhurst Studio, the UK’s premier recording hub.

Villagers and Entry for Success (2014)

A Performance of Get lucky Direct rule, but how many times have you seen robots Smoking On the red carpet at an awards show? This expression of the band’s aesthetics and the way they forced a “casual” event like the Grammy Awards to accept the helmets made the whole outfit even more so. Cold.

To music I feel like coming, of Weekend (2017)

Starboy This is the big moment of the weekend with Taft Punk. But it is with the video I feel it coming Robots show why “Ft. Taft Punk” is the best part of any song title. The video also shows the couple very much Cold They are always worn, may be too much Cold Someone has already used it.

French military band Taft Punk plays for Trump and Macron (2017)

The most important is playing the French military band Get lucky From Daft Punk to President Emmanuel Macron and his US guest Donald Trump as part of an effort to make Bastille Day celebrations more appealing to young people. The two (then) leaders, in opposite positions on different themes, one day buried their differences to the sound of small electronic music.

Epilogue (2021)

Finally, the results. Taft Punk is a highly reserved duo, with video Epilogue They gave us the only indication that they were splitting up until an advertiser confirmed the news to Pitchfork. This is all the information we still have. Daft Punk reveals the final result using their own aesthetic experiment. The most exciting thing is obviously still 20 year old albums and Performances. Taft punk as always.