Look at SpaceX boat catch slipping payload fairing in huge net (video)

Aug 19, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX just plucked a further payload fairing out of the sky, and you can see video clip of the remarkable cosmic catch.

The net-equipped SpaceX boat GO Ms. Tree snagged 50 % of a falling payload fairing Tuesday (Aug. 18), shortly soon after a two-phase Falcon 9 rocket introduced 58 Starlink web satellites and a few Earth-observation spacecraft into orbit. 

