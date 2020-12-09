Home science Look at the night sky to find the International Space Station!

Dec 09, 2020 0 Comments
Brian, Texas (KPDX) – Tuesday afternoon brought beautiful weather to the Bros. Valley. Tuesday night weather will give us a great opportunity to go outside and explore the International Space Station as we have clear skies as we head into the evening!

According to NASA, Visible on ISS Bryan for about three minutes on Tuesday evening at 7:10 p.m. It appears about 10 degrees above the NW horizon and disappears 47 degrees above the WSW horizon. Click Here Find the right viewing times and locations for your specific area.

After sunset, the temperature will drop near the 60 degree mark at 7 p.m. Take the extra deck with you as it will be a little cooler for outdoor projects on Tuesday evenings.

If you & # 39; ll be able to check out ISS tonight, check out some extra hours below to find the station for the rest of the week:

DateTimeMinutes visibleMaximum height above the horizonAppearsWill disappear
Tuesday, Dec. 87:10 p.m.3 min47 degrees10 degrees above NW47 degrees above WSW
Wednesday, Dec. 96:23 p.m.6 min78 degrees11 degrees above NW11 degrees above SE
Thursday, Dec.107:15 p.m.1 minute12 degrees12 degrees above SW10 degrees above SSW
Friday, December 11th6:28 p.m.2 min23 degrees23 degrees above SW10 degrees above S

(Schedule information courtesy of NASA)

Click Here Get an idea of ​​where you can find ISS in the sky from your backyard!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

