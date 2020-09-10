Looking for a tiger found in the Knoxville Industrial Park, Tennessee.

According to the press release, the deputy director of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office saw an animal in the Forks of the River Industrial Park east of the city.

Another sighting was reported on Thursday morning a few miles away, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron told CNN that wildlife officers are patrolling the area, but there are no more sightings or traces of animals.

TWRA set traps to catch tigers, but there was no activity, so they were removed around noon on Thursday, Cameron said.