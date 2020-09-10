Looking for a tiger found in the Knoxville Industrial Park, Tennessee.

According to the press release, the deputy director of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office saw an animal in the Forks of the River Industrial Park east of the city.
Another sighting was reported on Thursday morning a few miles away, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).
TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron told CNN that wildlife officers are patrolling the area, but there are no more sightings or traces of animals.
TWRA set traps to catch tigers, but there was no activity, so they were removed around noon on Thursday, Cameron said.
The agency is asking local residents to check footage from security cameras to see if they have caught a big cat, the spokesman said.
The sheriff’s patrol and AirWatch searched the tiger with animal control at the Knoxville Police Department, the sheriff’s office said.
I don’t know where the tiger came from.
“We want to assure everyone that the zoo Knoxville Malayan tigers Arya, Bashir and Tanvir are all safely documented. Our team is waiting to support if needed,” the zoo wrote.
The sheriff’s office is urging residents to contact you if they spot a tiger.