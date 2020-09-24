Lori Loughlin provides access to Pilates classes, music classes, and time for college admissions scandals.

Rory Laughlin leaves a sentence. (Photo: John Tlumacki / Globe Staff)

Laurie Laughlin She spends time doing Pilates and crafts at the Federal Orthodontic Institute in Victorville, California.

that much full house The actress Be sentenced to two months in prison Her role is in august College admissions scandal. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to a college admissions counselor and admitting daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli to universities in Southern California. The girls were recognized as crew recruits, even if they did not participate in sports.

insider At her request, Loughlin provided a preview of what she could find at the facility that would provide her time. Part of it… sounds pretty good for jail.

If Loughlin reports to the facility the court ordered her by November 19th, she will Orange Is The New Black-Style dorm. that much Official website Women are housed in low security camps. Dancing mom Star Abby Lee Miller spent her time.

Loughlin is required to shower every day and wear a green prison suit and “safety shoes” that don’t match the red carpet. She also has to adhere to the strict rules for waking up (5:30 am) and going to bed (9:30 pm), which is easy to enforce, since this is when you turn the lights on and off.

For personal care products and other shopping needs, Loughlin can take advantage of commissioners. Inmates can spend up to $360 per month on Jergens Lotion, Colgate toothpaste, or other toiletries and snacks.

Electronic When I call my heart Stars are allowed on the phone every 15 minutes and 300 minutes per month. insider, You need to keep in touch with your family. Prison visits are now suspended.

While many inmates work around the facility, Laughlin and other inmates can do a variety of physical activities, such as yoga, Pilates, and spinning classes. She can learn to crochet or draw, or take classes on how to play drums.

After Loughlin finishes staying in Victorville’s prison, she will receive supervisor release for two years. She was fined $150,000 and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service along with her time there.

