Lori Loughlin sentenced to two months in prison for college admissions scandal

Lori Laughlin filed a two-month prison in federal prison in Northern California on Friday. sentence In the college admissions scandal, authorities said A spokesman for the prison bureau said the actor is currently being detained in a federal prison in Dublin.

Earlier this year, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after the judge refused to agree to dismiss the case. Prosecutors said the couple had paid $500,000 to enter the University of Southern California, pretending to be a fake athletic recruit.

“I made a terrible decision. I made plans to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed it to shake off my moral compass.” Sentence.

Loughlin, 56, was ordered to pay a fine of $150,000, serve 100 hours of community service, and be released under supervision for two years. Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison. He was also fined $250,000 and was ordered to provide 250 hours of community service and supervised release for two years.

Dublin’s less secure facility, about 40 miles east of San Francisco Housing About 874 female prisoners. All visits to federal prisons were halted due to the coronavirus epidemic that devastated correctional facilities across the country.