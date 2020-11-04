Lori Loughlin was a’wreck’ for the first few days in jail:’She’s afraid of it’

According to a new report, Lori Loughlin spent the first few days in jail.

Full House’s 56-year-old star was a’wreck’, according to sources such as: Our week On Wednesday.

It wasn’t easy, though she filed a two-month sentence in a federal prison in Dublin on Friday.

The weekly source’s insider explained: ‘Lory was brave and tried her best to see the end result, but nothing could get rid of her fear.

‘She’s Afraid’: Lori Loughlin (shown in April 2019) was a’wreck’ as he started a two-month jail sentence on Wednesday, according to sources from UsWeekly.

‘It’s been only two months but I’m afraid Her mind keeps saying that something would go terribly wrong in prison or her stay could be extended. ‘

The actress was sentenced to two months in prison in August for her role in the college entrance scandal.

Another source of the publication said: ‘Lory went to jail really hard, and she had faith and family support, but the first few days and the path ahead is daunting.’

This comes according to reports that she will spend 14 days in Covid-19 quarantine as she begins sentenced to two months in prison as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Interesting: It comes amid reports that a 56-year-old actress (shown in August 2019) will spend 14 days on Corona 19 quarantine as she begins to sentence her to two months in prison as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

All for them: Loughlin was photographed with her daughters Isabella Rose (left) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (right).

Holli Coulman, a former federal inmate and consultant to the Wall Street Prison Consultant, said: Mercury News It is possible that Loughlin will get stuck in a special housing unit.

Alternatively, she may be held in a prison area that has been turned into a temporary quarantine facility either in complete isolation or with others new to the facility.

According to Coulman, Loughlin delivers meals in brown bags.

She described the quarantine period as’not enjoyable’.

‘She has nothing to do. I think they have reading material, but it’s a really long day and night for her,” she told the publication.

Loughlin is not allowed to visit family members including two daughters during the 14-day quarantine period, which may take longer as FCI Dublin remains closed due to the epidemic.

New excavation: Loughlin went to FCI Dublin, where Felicity Huffman served.

The actress pleaded guilty to the scam earlier this year after paying $500,000 to bring her two daughters to USC pretending to be athletes.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also participated. He was sentenced to five months in prison in August and has not yet served, but he must file a sentence in prison by November 19th.

That means both will be behind the bars during the holidays.

Loughlin asked to go to Victorville, outside of LA, and Giannulli asked to go to Lompoc, near Santa Barbara.

In August’s sentence, Rory cried and told the judge’I’m really sorry.’

Trio: Lori with the couple’s daughters, Olivia Jade, Isabella. She filed a two-month sentence in prison in California for her role in a college bribery plan.

‘I followed a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage… and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and made me shake off my moral compass.

‘It only weakened the abilities and achievements of my daughters.

‘I now understand that my decision has helped make the existing inequality worse overall. Enlightenment is a huge burden to me,’ she said.

The famous pair paid $500,000 to bring daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella to the USC by pretending to be champion coxswains.

They were one of a dozen generous parents who paid their child’s entrance fee.