Laurie LaughlinShe had a hard time for two months, and it’s definitely not the Ritz-Carlton where she was imprisoned… but it doesn’t sound too terrible.

As we reported… Aunt Becky surrendered on Friday and began serving in FCI Dublin, California (a low-security prison), and we got a handbook outlining what her routine would be like.

Firstly, we have a very strict schedule for wake-up times (5am), quiet times (9pm to 5am), and the inmates must be in the cell at 4:30am and 9pm every day.

According to the handbook… Lori has to make her bed every day, and if she doesn’t keep her cells tidy, she can be disciplined, even if she sleeps late or misses a meal.

She is required to maintain regular business with only government attire and no personal clothes. This may include office work, cooking, baking, food preparation, dishwashing, or general cleaning.

Okay, so how about a good one? Well, Lori and her fellow inmates can listen to music on an approved radio or MP3 player-if it’s off time-and there’s a TV, but no one can change channels.

The real perks seem to be in the recreational activities and programs offered by FCI Dublin, including hobby craft classes, wellness classes, structured workouts, sports leagues, and vacation events.

Prize bags, snacks and certificates are also awarded for health training and participation in exercise, and sports opportunities are endless.

For example, Rory can play basketball, volleyball, track, softball, tennis at the prison's outdoor facilities, or participate in a bingo or table tennis tournament indoors. Or you can just exercise.