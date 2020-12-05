Los Angeles bar owner rips off Corsetti

A Angels Mayor Eric Corsetti said the outdoor patio in his business was closed and the bar owner struggled with tears on Friday – while a Hollywood film crew was allowed to set up an outdoor dining area a short distance away.

The strike at Pineapple Hill Grill & Salon in the vicinity of the city’s Sherman Oaks came amid a county ban on outdoor dining, a stay order issued by the mayor – and California State-level plans for business strikes Corona virus Hospitalization will hit the required level.

Angela Marston, owner of Pineapple Hill Grill & Salon, appears in a video in which she explains her situation – how close the film crew’s tents, tables and chairs are to her business when it comes to setting up.

“So this is my place, Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon. If you go to mine [Facebook] Because the table is seven feet apart, you can see all the work I did for outdoor dining, ”says Marston.

“I’m coming today because I’m going to organize a protest, I’m going to get supplies for it. .

“I miss everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me, and they set up a movie company near my outer courtyard, which is right here, ”he continues, his voice trembling with emotion. “People wonder why I protest and why it was enough for me.

“They didn’t pay us, they shut us down. We can’t survive, my employees can’t survive,” he returns to his profession.

“Look at this. Tell me it’s dangerous, ”she pointed to her patio,“ but next to me, as it slapped my face, it was safe. Is it safe? Fifteen feet away?

“It simply came to our notice then. Mayor Corsetti and Gavin Newsom [are] Unemployment, joblessness, and all businesses under which each person is responsible.

“We need your help,” he concludes. “We need someone to do something about this.”

The county’s ban on outdoor food suffered a legal setback Wednesday when a Los Angeles County Supreme Court judge ruled that they were county officials. To develop scientific evidence To justify their ban, it was scheduled to take effect in three weeks.

“We won in Los Angeles Superior Court today, where the judge agreed that LA County should show cause for the order banning outdoor dining,” the California Restaurant Association tweeted Wednesday.

The verdict did not help bars and restaurants in Los Angeles much, after Corsetti was ordered to stay at home on the same day as the judge’s verdict.

In the meantime, Democrat Newsom announced on Thursday Four of the five regions Condition Within a day or two the intensive care units of their regional hospital networks will have less than 15% beds, which will trigger new corona virus controls in those areas. The San Francisco Bay Area alone does not meet the criteria.

When Orders are coming into effectAll bars, hair salons, barber shops, casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds will be forced to close, the governor said.

Sherman Oaks Salon’s Facebook page has a link to a crowded page that raised nearly $ 20,000 until Friday night.

“We are humbled and grateful for this generosity!” The page says. “Thanks to our community!”

The Facebook page also has an ad for a demonstration scheduled for Saturday outside the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Superintendent Sheila Guhal, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., local time.

Kuhel Made headlines earlier this week When he ate at a restaurant near his home just hours after the county voted to ban outdoor dining.

The advertisement emphasizes that the opposition is not “impartial politics, it is about the people.”

“We all need it!” The ad says. ““ It is necessary to support our families !! “