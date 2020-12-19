Lose yourself in the 50 newest films released for the Hubble anniversary

In April 1990, our Universe opened to us in a new way.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched and launched, the most powerful space telescope ever created.

Even if the tool is a landing Bumpy start, Hubble, has been in operation for a full three decades, until April this year. Also, in celebration of this amazing milestone, NASA has given us a wealth of space: images of 50 newly processed objects Caldwell List, Released to the public for the first time.

Cosmic objects can be classified in a variety of ways. What makes Caldwell’s list so special is that it contains only objects that can be observed by backyard astronomers. Grab a telescope (or, in some cases, two eyes of your own), you can see these objects in the night sky for yourself.

The Caldwell List, first compiled by amateur astronomer and author Sir Patrick Alfred Caldwell-Moore, was first published in 1995. Sky and telescope, Considered a complement to the Messier list of 110 objects compiled by the French astronomer Charles Messier in the 18th century.

Also known as Galaxy NGC 55, Caldwell 72. (NASA, ESA, r. Di Zhang, G. Illingworth; Processed by Gladys Gopher)

Messier, popularly, compiled his list out of frustration. He was interested in discovering comets; Table List of annoying things No. Comets, so it can be safely ignored by comet hunters.

Ironically, this turned out to be a very useful list of bright targets for amateur astronomers to see, including nebulae, star clusters, and nearby galaxies.

Star Cluster NGC 6193, or Caldwell 82. (NASA, ESA, and J. Mice Apellanis; Processed by Gladys Gopher)

The Caldwell table of 109 objects, consisting of 28 nebulae, 46 clusters and 35 galaxies, is not included in the Messier list, but is of even more serious interest to anyone who admires the night sky.

There is a joy in discovering these objects for yourself, in seeing them, light years away, with your eyes. It’s also nice to compare your own observations to what Hubble saw with its most powerful “eye”. And, well, they are just glory.

Thirty Caldwell objects in 50 new NASA images, some objects appearing in more than one image.

Spiral galaxy Caldwell 45, or NGC 5248. (NASA, ESA, J. Lee and A. Filipino; Processed by Gladys Gopher)

“Because of Hubble’s extensive field of view, some of its images did not capture the fullness of Caldwell’s object, sometimes instead of clusters of young stars, stars in the suburbs of a cluster, or a zombie star in the heart of a nebula,” wrote Vanessa Thomas of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. On the NASA website.

“But in other cases, a mosaic of Hubble observations creates a complete or almost complete portrait of the wonder of the sky.”

Overall, Hubble’s Caldwell catalog – first released in December 2019 – now includes 87 of 109 Caldwell products. The Space Telescope does not ignore Messier’s list; Hubble filmed 96 of 110 Messier objects. Each item in both lists includes a visual guide on how to view it in the sky.

Colzac Nebula, or Caldwell 99. (NASA, ISA, and R. சஹாய்; Processed by Gladys Gopher)

Together, the two collections contain some of the most amazingly beautiful images of the space around us – an astonishing tour of the wonders of the universe.

It has become a complete testament to the precious treasure Hubble.

You can see the full range of still stunning images Caldwell Collection And Messier Collection On the NASA website.