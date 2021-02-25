Lucifer goes to Mars: Watch Fabiana Carla’s new comedy (exclusive) Unpublished – Cinema News

With Adriana Biroli and Lucy Ramos, the comedy opens in theaters in March.

Fabiana Carla is one of the big names in national comedy, so her debut as a protagonist on the big screen is something to look forward to. Because I like cinema The comedy, starring the beloved actress, brings out the unprecedented scene of Lucigrate and Para Martin. Take a look at the starting lineup above, which features the main plot family.

The story revolves around Lucicride (Fabiana Carla) who has been living in a bad condition since she was abandoned by her husband Demirre. Surrounded by five confused children, her situation is complicated (even more so) when she is forced to live with her mother-in-law and she can’t stand it. Desiring to go farther, she agrees to take part in a mission to take the first group of humans to Mars. But the protagonist knows nothing about the dimension of a space journey, goes to a training in the United States …

Fabiana Carla’s comedy was filmed at NASA

The movement is in charge of Rodrigo Caesar (Papiro da Cinderella, Bela Creativa), with Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck, the first film to be recorded at NASA locations since the classic Armageddon of the 90s. With many effects, this feature has scenes shot on the plane that simulate zero gravity.

Co-production of Fox Films, Telecine and Globo Films; The cast also includes Adriana Biroli, Gagau Higuain, Seronha Pondes, Lucy Ramos, Bianca Joy, Renato Soker, Icio Kelman, Carlinhos Mia and astronaut Marcos Pontes. The theatrical debut is scheduled for March 4.